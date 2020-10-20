Jake Hager Booked To Fight At Bellator 250

Jake Hager will be returning to the Bellator cage next week. The professional wrestler/MMA fighter will face Brandon Calton on the Bellator 250 undercard. Both fighters will come into the bout with 2 wins and 0 losses on their record. Hager also has a no-contest from his last fight with Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231.

Hager fought 3 times for Bellator in 2019. He defeated J.W. Kiser at Bellator 214 via arm-triangle choke at a little over 2-minutes into the 1st round. He then won his fight with T.J. Jones a few months later at Bellator 221 in similar fashion. Hager won that fight via arm-triangle choke at 2:31 of the 1st round. His fight with Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 ended when his opponent could no longer continue after a groin strike.

Brandon “Bone Crusher” Calton is a 40-year-old heavyweight out of the Wise County Combat Club in Virginia. He just turned pro this year but has had amateur fights dating back to 2013. His first 2 pro-fights, both victories, were for the Showcase MMA promotion in Tennessee.

Bellator 250 will take place next Thursday, October 29th, 2020 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.