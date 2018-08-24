Jake Hager feels one day he’ll be able to do battle with the best Bellator heavyweights.

Hager, better known to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans as Jack Swagger, is expected to make his Bellator debut soon. Hager wants to step inside the cage before 2018 comes to a close but he’s also open to an early 2019 debut. It all boils down to preparation and timing for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Jake Hager Feels he Can Compete With Elite Bellator Heavyweights

Hager recently appeared on the Extra Rounds podcast. There he spoke on a number of topics. At some point, he expressed his desire to compete with some of Bellator’s best in the heavyweight division (via FanSided.com):

“I imagine myself in there with those guys. I see how they move. I study these guys because they are where I want to be. I’m watching what they do and, of course, wondering how I’m gonna hold my own in there. You have to be confident or don’t even do it. Don’t even try to do it. Believe in yourself, take a bet on yourself, invest in yourself and just do it.”

Don’t let the pomp and circumstance fool you, Hager is a legit athlete. He holds the record for most single-season pins in the University of Oklahoma’s 285-pound wrestling weight class. Hager was also a two-sport athlete in his university. He was a second-string defensive tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in finance back in 2006 and signed with the WWE shortly after.

Do you think Jake Hager can make a smooth transition to MMA?