Jake Hager Still Targeting Dec. 2018 For Bellator Debut

Jake Hager is gearing up for his Bellator debut.

Hager has a lot of buzz surrounding him due to his past work as a professional wrestler. He was known as Jack Swaggar in the WWE. He captured the World Heavyweight and ECW titles during his time with the promotion. He also held onto United States gold.

Don’t let the theatrics fool you, Hager has a legit wrestling background. During his time in the University of Oklahoma, Hager held the school’s single-season record for most pins in the 285-pound division.

Jake Hager Still Targeting 2018 Fight

Speaking to Wrestling Inc.’s Andy Malnoske, Hager talked about his training and aiming for a bout at the end of 2018:

“Training is coming along very well. It’s amazing, and has been incredibly tough with the transitions that I have gone through from where I was in WWE. It has actually taken off a lot of the aches and pains. My body feels amazing; I am stronger and more flexible than ever. I am in the best shape of my life. That is pretty impressive at 36 years old, so it is going good. I am very excited about it. I am looking for my first fight in December of 2018 sometime around then. I am biting at the bit right now because I am so thirsty for it. As far as the reasoning behind the transition is because Pro Wrestling is a special business that you have to love to do, but for me I got to a certain point and I didn’t have any leverage with the company so I wanted to transition into another company and feel that it is something I can be successful at and help my wrestling career.”

