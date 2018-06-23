UFC Singapore Highlights: Jake Matthews Chokes Shinsho Anzai

Exciting young welterweight Jake Matthews gave another great performance at UFC Fight Night 132 as he submitted Shinsho Anzai at three minutes, 44 seconds in the very first round.

Matthews improves his professional fight record to 13 wins and three losses. Check out his quick submission victory below:

The fight started with Anzai unable to take Jake down in the earlier minutes of the round. He tried to keep putting pressure on the Aussie and kept Jake fighting backward.

He made a slight miscalculation in a takedown attempt and took a heavy knee from Matthews to his head. Matthews took Anzai down with a takedown of his own and followed up with a flurry of punches on the ground. Anzai gave his back eventually and Jake finished him with an RNC, Anzai refused to tap and went to sleep.

With this impressive win, Matthews takes his win streak to three and is in red hot form.

Who do you think is next for “The Celtic Kid”?