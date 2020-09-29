Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Jake Matthews Nearly Apologized To Diego Sanchez During Ground & Pound

By Cole Shelton
Jake Matthews
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jake Matthews picked up the most notable win of his career at UFC 253.

On the prelims of the card, Matthews dominated Diego Sanchez en route to a lopsided decision win. It was hard to watch for many fans and Matthews said he even nearly apologized to the former TUF winner.

“That last bit of ground and pound, I was this close to apologizing to him,” Matthews said post-fight (via MMAJunkie). “I’ve watched him since I was 11 years old. Between him and BJ Penn, they’re two of my all-time favorites. I didn’t let it get to my head before the fight, but now it’s going to sink in and it’s crazy being able to beat a guy like that.”

Following the loss, UFC president, Dana White has said he will talk to Sanchez about his future in fighting. It was no doubt tough to see a legend like Sanchez get dominated like that. But, he has picked up some wins in the past so perhaps he still has some fight left in him.

For Jake Matthews, this was a massive win for him and could set him up to get another notable opponent next time out.

ViaMMAJunkie

