Jake Matthews Wants Sage Northcutt To Answer His Challenge

Two of the UFC’s youngest welterweights could be meeting in the Octagon soon.

23-year-old Jake Matthews is currently on a three fight win-streak and is looking to get his name over in a big way. Matthews’ last Octagon appearance resulted in a first round submission win over Shinsho Anzai at UFC Fight Night 132 in Singapore last month.

He seems to be interested in a fight with fellow young welterweight prospect Sage Northcutt. “Super Sage” is 22-years-old and is also on a three fight win-streak. He picked up a second round knockout win over Zak Ottow nearly two weeks ago at UFC Fight Night 133.

Earlier this month Matthews issued out a challenge to Northcutt for an “Ultimate Fighter: Young Guns” special:

After not having heard a response from Northcutt yet, Matthews called out the Texan yet again for ignoring him:

Dear Mr Northcutt, your normally very polite, but I'm sure you know it's rude to ignore folks.@sagenorthcutt @ufc pic.twitter.com/UK7juCjl2W — Jake Matthews (@JakeMatthewsUFC) July 24, 2018

Let's have a crack, it's overdue. — Jake Matthews (@JakeMatthewsUFC) July 24, 2018

