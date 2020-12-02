Thursday, December 3, 2020

Jake Paul Says His Team Has Contacted Conor McGregor To Make The Fight

By Cole Shelton
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Jake Paul's Instagram

Jake Paul is looking to make the Conor McGregor fight happen.

Following Paul’s vicious knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he called out Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. Immediately, many fans thought the Danis fight could happen but McGregor would never take the fight and the weight would be a major concern.

However, according to Paul, he and McGregor’s team are already talking about a possible fight.

“My team is talking to his manager but that’s all I’ll say,” Paul told TMZ.

Of course, McGregor is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 257 on January 23 against Dustin Poirier. Yet, for Paul, he believes him vs. McGregor is as big as a fight there is.

“No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January.

“It’s gonna be legendary. I’m gonna win, too. That’s what I want people to understand,” he said. “I’m gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I’m not going in there just to say I did it. I’m going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up.”

Whether or not Jake Paul and Conor McGregor will ever fight one another is to be seen. But, there is no question the 23-year-old influencer is very interested in making it happen.

