Jake Shields Considering Retirement if he Loses at PFL 6

Jake Shields may walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts if he loses this Thursday night (Aug. 16).

Shields is coming off a stunning second-round TKO loss to Ray Cooper III at PFL 3 last month. Shields never got going and was dominated all the way to the TKO finish. It’s the first time Shields was finished since Aug. 2015. He’s now gone 1-3 in his last four outings.

Jake Shields Considering Retirement

Shields will do battle with Herman Terrado at PFL 6 inside the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Shields told Sherdog.com that a loss in that fight could lead to the end of his MMA career:

“If I don’t win this. I might decide to call it [a career]. … It would definitely be nice to go out there and win, get into the tournament and end my career a little better. I never wanted to be a guy fighting and losing fights I shouldn’t. It would be a good achievement (winning the PFL tournament). At my age, to come back and win, that would be pretty impressive.”

PFL 6 will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Ray Cooper III and Pavel Kusch. Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic will also be featured as the co-main event. Kayla Harrison will compete in her second pro MMA bout against Jozette Cotton. There are plenty of more fights on the card with playoff implications. MMA News will deliver live coverage of PFL 6.

Do you think Jake Shields will get the job done this Thursday night?