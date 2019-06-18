James Gallagher Believes MMA Will Be About Him In Three To Five Years

James Gallagher is set to return to the cage this Saturday at Bellator London. There, the SBG Ireland product will take on Jeremiah Labiano.

The Irishman is looking to extend his winning streak to two and be 9-1 as a pro. Gallagher believes he is on the right track to be a star in the sport. And, not only be a star but be the face of MMA soon enough.

“When you’re Irish and you fight, everyone’s dream is to fight in the 3Arena, and I’m 22 years old and I sold it out,” Gallagher said to ESPN. “That’s absolute madness — I get goose bumps just thinking about it, but I deserve to do it. I worked hard for it. It’s what I dreamed of all my life, and now here I am doing it. When everyone thinks MMA in three to five years’ time, they’re going to be thinking James Gallagher. And that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, James Gallagher’s, similar to Dillon Danis, is a person many MMA fans want to see lose. He is no doubt confident in his skills, but he won’t be changing that anytime soon.

“Everyone always wants me to be a certain way, but they never want you to be yourself, and this is what I’ll strongly go against,” Gallagher said. “I will always be myself, I will never change for anyone. I will never be how anyone else wants me to be because then it’s not true. This is why I get a lot of grief because people don’t like me being me, and that’s the only thing I’m ever going to be. I will always stick to my roots and always be me.”