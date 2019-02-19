James Gallagher Unfazed By Critics Ahead Of Bellator 217

James Gallagher isn’t concerned with what critics have to say.

This Saturday night (Feb. 23), Gallagher will share the cage with Steven Graham. The action will take place inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The bout is set to headline Bellator 217.

Gallagher Dismisses Critics

After suffering the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career to Ricky Bandejas, many blasted Gallagher for his brash personality. Detractors have also labeled him as a cheap Conor McGregor imitation. During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s Euro Bash podcast, Gallagher said he pays no mind to the critics:

“I’ve realized that I’ll never be accepted. If I was in this game to be accepted by the fans or the people tuning in I would’ve quit long ago. I’m not in it for that; I accept me. I know what I am, I know the work I’m putting in, I know where I want to go and so do the people around me—that’s all that matters. I could go in there and put on the best performance of my life and they’re still going to say something; they’re still going to run me down—‘He still hasn’t fought this guy,’ or, ‘He hasn’t done this or that’. I don’t care about it. I’ll go in there and put on the best performance of my life and I’ll accept that because I’ll move on and I’ll benefit from it. Peoples’ opinions just don’t bother me like that.”

MMA News will provide coverage of Bellator 217. The event will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN via tape delay at 9 p.m. ET.