James Gallagher Headlines Bellator Event In Dublin

James Gallagher is set to headline a Bellator event in Dublin, Ireland.

Bellator announced that they will be holding an event on Feb. 23 inside Dublin’s 3Arena. Headlining the card will be a bantamweight scrap between Gallagher and Steven Graham. It’ll be “The Strabanimal’s” first bout since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas.

.@BellatorMMA is set to return to Dublin on Saturday, Feb 23, as trash-talking Irish prospect James Gallagher (7-1) looks to defend his home turf against Steven Graham (6-3) in the bantamweight main event of Bellator: Gallagher vs. Graham Tickets on sale to Wed Dec. 12 at 9am pic.twitter.com/6ywqfZeND1 — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) December 10, 2018

Gallagher vs. Graham – How They Stack Up

In hindsight, taking on Bandejas in his 135-pound debut was a tough task for Gallagher especially since he was coming off a knee surgery. Many would say that Graham is the right opponent for “The Strabanimal” to ease his way back into the swing of things. “Golden” Graham has a professional mixed martial arts record of 6-3. He’s riding a five-fight winning streak after a 1-3 start to his pro career.

Gallagher was 7-0 before running into Bandejas. He scored submission victories over the likes of Kirill Medvedovsky and Chinzo Machida. No other bouts have been announced for the Dublin card, but Bellator certainly isn’t low on some of Ireland’s top MMA fighters. Be sure to stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Bellator 218 as they become available to us.

Do you think James Gallagher can rebound from his devastating knockout loss?