James Gallagher Blasts Darrion Caldwell For Taking Featherweight Bout

James Gallagher is firing off verbal jabs at Darrion Caldwell.

Gallagher will be moving down in weight to take on Ricky Bandejas on Aug. 17 at Bellator 204. Gallagher has been out of action since June 2017 due to a knee injury. “The Strabanimal” underwent successful surgery and is set for his return.

For Gallagher, a win would extend his perfect professional mixed martial arts record to 8-0. If he makes that win a submission, it’ll be his fourth in a row. It’s easy said than done as Bandejas is one of the hottest prospects out of New Jersey.

During a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Gallagher already had his sights set on Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (via MMAFighting.com):

“[Caldwell] either feels like he’s cleared out bantamweight, or he’s a p*ssy. The thing is, I want him to come back; I want to fight him for that belt. I really don’t know if featherweight is a permanent move, but it will be interesting to see if he comes back. If he’s got a set of balls, he’ll come back and defend the title, but if he bounces it means he’s a complete p*ssy. I could never respect that. Maybe if he was getting an immediate title shot in a higher weight category I’d understand, but that’s not the case — he has no excuse to drop that belt. As I said before, if he has a set of balls he’ll come down, take his defeat and then he can do what he wants.”

Caldwell is set to take on Noad Lahat in a featherweight bout on the same card as Gallagher vs. Bandejas. Obviously, Caldwell’s 135-pound title will not be on the line. MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 204.

Do you think a win over Ricky Bandejas will earn James Gallagher a title opportunity?