James Gallagher Issues Statement Following First KO Loss

James Gallagher issues a statement following the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Gallagher went one-on-one with Ricky Bandejas on the main card of Bellator 204. The action took place inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota this past Friday night (Aug. 17). Bandejas knocked out Gallagher in the first round.

James Gallagher Issues Statement

It didn’t take long for Gallagher to speak on the defeat. The SBG Ireland standout took to Instagram to release the following statement:

“I talked a big game and got the big fall that everyone’s scared to do. If I hadn’t of talk none of you would be talking about me either. It’ll be the best thing that ever happened me!! I’ll take it on the chin (literally) and move on. Hats off to my opponent, I show up fully prepared ready to go there’s no excuses. I’m going to bounce back from that loss and climb my way back up and become world champion. I woke up today with no injuries and with the people who care still around me. I get back to the gym put in the work and climb my way back. Nothing will keep me down! My spirit is bruised, never broken! I’m still the sh*t!”

Going into his fight with Bandejas, Gallagher had a perfect record of 7-0. He had been out of action for over one year due to injures. This fight was Gallagher’s bantamweight debut. While Gallagher will have to go back to the drawing board, Bandejas may have shot himself into a number one contender bout against bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell. Time will tell if and when that fight will be made as Caldwell has his sights set on becoming a two-division champion and settling his beef with featherweight title holder Patricio Freire.

Do you think James Gallagher can rebound?