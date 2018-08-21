James Gallagher reveals the advice given to him by Conor McGregor.

Gallagher is coming off the first loss in his professional mixed martial arts career. The defeat came in devastating fashion courtesy of Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204. Gallagher ate hard punches and a clean side kick to the face before being finished on the ground. This was the SBG Ireland standout’s first bantamweight bout.

McGregor has been known to be supportive of his teammates through the ups and downs. Gallagher’s loss was no exception as the “Notorious” one had some advice for “The Strabanimal” as told on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show (via SportsJoe.ie):

“Yeah, big time. (Conor told me) what went wrong. He knew, he could see it. We see each other every day. I went there and I looked for a scrap. A scrap’s what I got and I got clipped and I got put down. I should be smart. I’m a smart fighter. I use my mind. That’s how I win. That’s how I’ve always won. I didn’t do that this weekend. I went out there looking to kill. Aggressive, I was hyped out of me mind walking into that fight. I wasn’t clear-headed.”

McGregor has a massive fight coming up on Oct. 6. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder will challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229. The title bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many expect the pay-per-view to break records for the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White said he’s expecting two million PPV buys.

