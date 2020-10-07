James Gallagher Says He’s The Only Bantamweight That Matters In Bellator

James Gallagher makes it clear, he is the most important and only bantamweight that matters in Bellator.

Gallagher is coming off another first-round submission win over Cal Ellenor in Milan. After the fight, to no surprise, many bantamweights started to call him out and the Irishman had one message for them.

“Silence,” Gallagher said during the Bellator Milan virtual post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting). “I’m gonna take me to the very top. I am at the top, I just have to prove it.”

With the win, Gallagher has many options for his next fight. He could fight someone like Sergio Pettis, Patrick Mix, or perhaps welcoming Brett Johns to Bellator. Yet, for the SBG Ireland product, he believes everyone in Bellator needs him and he doesn’t need anyone.

“I’m the only one in the division that matters,” Gallagher stated. “I don’t give a bollocks. They all need me.”

There is no question James Gallagher is a star in Bellator and could be the biggest at 135lbs. He is also a popular callout by most bantamweights and no doubt has options for his next fight when that will be.