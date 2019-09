They called it “The Jimmy Show,” and James Gallagher ensured that show didn’t last long.

Earlier today (Sept. 27), Gallagher went one-on-one with Roman Salazar in the main event of Bellator Dublin. Salazar came in as a late replacement opponent and was 5.4 pounds overweight. The bout went on as planned and it only took Gallagher 35 seconds to force the tap via guillotine choke.

The official Twitter account of Bellator Europe posted the quick finish.