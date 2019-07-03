James Gallagher To Headline Bellator Dublin In September

James Gallagher has his next fight booked and he will once again be headlining another card. The SBG-Ireland product will take on Cal Ellenor at Bellator Dublin on September 27, Bellator announced.

🇮🇪☘️ @StrabanimalMMA takes on @CalPacinoMMA at #BellatorDublin September 27th!



Presale begins Thursday Morning at 9am IST / 1am PST! pic.twitter.com/k85Qq4OuAZ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 3, 2019

Gallagher is coming off of a decision win over Jeremiah Labiano at Bellator 223 to extend his winning streak to two after submitting Steven Graham in February. The win over Graham got him back into the win column after the stunning knockout loss to Ricky Bandejas, where many expected Gallagher to beat the Bellator debut fighter.

The Irishman is currently 9-1 as a pro with seven wins coming by submission and the other two by decision. He is also 6-1 in Bellator, and is set to headline the second card of his career.

Ellenor, meanwhile, got back into the win column when he beat Nathan Greyson at Bellator Newcastle in his Bellator debut. Before that, the Englishman has fought in promotions like EFC, and Olympus FC among others. He is 8-2 as a pro and with all eight wins coming by stoppage, six submission wins, two TKO/KO. And, his only two losses coming by decision.

Bellator Dublin goes down on September 27 from the 3Arena.