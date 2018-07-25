James Krause vs. Warlley Alves Added to UFC Lincoln

UFC Fight Night 135 has just added a welterweight bout between James Krause and Warlley Alves.

Both Krause and Alves will come into the bout with a win streak in tow, Warlley Alves winning two straight over Sultan Aliev and Salim Touahri, and Kruase with four consecutive wins, most recently over Tom Gallicchio and Alex White, both by unanimous decision. Each of Krause’s last three wins have come by decision. Krause will be bringing a UFC record of 6-3 with him into the contest.

Warlley Alves is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 and may look to use his go-to submission that he used to win this tournament, the guillotine, when he steps into the cage with Krause. Alves is 6-2 in the UFC and holds victories over names like Alan Jouban, Nordine Taleb, and the current interim weltwerweight champion Colby Covington.

UFC Fight Night 135 takes place from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 25, airing on FS1. Below, you will find the updated lineup for the event:

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

George Sullivan vs. Mickey Gall

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

Andrew Sanchez vs. Antonio Braga Neto

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Cory Sandhagen vs. Iuri Alcantara

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

James Krause vs. Warlley Alves

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

What’s your prediction for this welterweight bout?