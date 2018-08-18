James Vick Believes Justin Gaethje Has Doubt Ahead of Their Bout

James Vick believes Justin Gaethje has doubt in his mind.

Vick is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s defeated Abel Trujillo, Marco Polo Reyes, Joseph Duffy, and Francisco Trinaldo. His current stretch has earned him the 10th spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings. He hasn’t lost a bout since June 2016 and it’s the only defeat in his professional mixed martial arts career.

James Vick Believes Justin Gaethje Has Doubt

Vick is scheduled to meet Gaethje next Saturday night (Aug. 25). The bout will headline UFC Lincoln inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Speaking to MMA Weekly, Vick said he sensed doubt in “The Highlight” a while ago:

“I don’t know how much it threw doubt into his mind because I think he already had doubt in his mind. I think I’m just reassuring what he’s already thinking, which is not a good thing for him. Whether he’s confident or not confident, I think my skill set is going to win this fight.”

The beef between Vick and Gaethje isn’t new. Following Gaethje’s UFC debut, “The Highlight” asked who was his equal. Vick took exception to this, leading to back-and-forth banter on social media. The two haven’t cooled down on the trash talk since the bout was announced. Just this past week, the two traded barbs.

Gaethje will need to get past Vick if he wants to avoid going 1-3 under the UFC banner. In his last two outings, Gaethje has been stopped by former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Seeing as how Gaethje has only lost to elite 155-pound competition, a win for Vick would be the biggest of his career. Keep it locked on MMA News for live coverage of UFC Lincoln.

Who do you think takes it, James Vick or Justin Gaethje?