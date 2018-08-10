James Vick Feels Bad for Justin Gaethje After Press Conference “Clowning”

Justin Gaethje and James Vick will serve as the main event the next time the UFC hits the air for UFC Lincoln from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The two men came face to face at the 25th Anniversay Press Conference, and their Twitter war quickly turned verbal. Reflecting on the exchange in an appearance on Submission Radio, James Vick remarked that he feels bad for Gaethje after the humiliation he feels he cast down on the former World Series of Fighting champion:

“I kind of felt bad for him after going back and watching the press conference,” Vick said. “He just didn’t have anything in the arsenal. I guess he felt dumb after getting clowned on that first question, so then he comes back at me, tries to ask me another one and then I clown him again. So, I feel like I killed the dude in the press conference, to be honest with you. I felt like there was nothing else he could really say.”

When asked what precisely he saw from Gaethje during their exchange, Vick did not extract much else from his future opponent:

“I didn’t really see a lot,” Vick said. “I mean, to be honest with you, I mean, he’s not afraid. I’m not gonna act like I saw him being scared. I think that, I don’t know, I just saw a dumbass. I saw a dude who really just… I don’t know. I don’t know what he was thinking. I don’t think he was really trying to intimidate me, and I wasn’t really trying to intimidate him, we were just looking at each other, but I really didn’t see much from the guy.”

Here is the full lineup for UFC Fight Night 135:

MAIN CARD:

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Andrew Sanchez

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

FS2 Prelims:

Warlley Alves vs. James Krause

Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Fight Pass Prelims:

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

Do you think James Vick humiliating Justin Gaethje at the 25th Anniversay Press Conference?