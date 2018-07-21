UFC Lincoln’s James Vick: Justin Gaethje is a B-Level Fighter

James Vick is fired up going into his bout with Justin Gaethje.

Vick is set to go one-on-one with Gaethje on Aug. 25. The bout will serve as UFC Lincoln’s main event. Vick steps in to replace Al Iaquinta, who wanted to heal his injuries before stepping back inside the Octagon.

The two have engaged in a war of words. It all stems from when Gaethje made his UFC debut. After finishing Michael Johnson, “The Highlight” asked who was his equal. Vick took exception to the post-fight remarks.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Vick said Gaethje doesn’t deserve to be in the top 10 lightweight rankings:

“He’s a frickin’ human punching bag who’s padded his record against B-level competition outside of this organization, and then he comes into the UFC and gets his ass whooped. He’s not a No. 7-ranked fighter. I’ll give him credit. He’s a warrior. I understand why he’s a fan favorite. He puts on a show for the fans. He’s an exciting fighter. I like watching him fight. He has world-class heart. He’ll dig down deep, and he’ll fight. But he doesn’t have world-class skills. He doesn’t have world-class talent, and he’s a B-level fighter. The dude shouldn’t even be in the top 10.”

UFC Lincoln will feature a strawweight clash between Cortney Casey and Angela Hill. Featherweights Michael Johnson and Andre Fili will also collide. Eryk Anders will look to rebound from his controversial decision loss to Lyoto Machida when he meets Tim Williams. Welterweights Jake Ellenberger and Byran Barberena are also set to clash. Mickey Gall will return to action for the first time since losing to Randy Brown. He’ll share the Octagon with George Sullivan. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Lincoln.

Is James Vick biting off more than he can chew, or is he ready to take out Justin Gaethje?