James Vick Offers Betting Advice for UFC Lincoln: “Bet the House”

There is still time to place your final bets ahead of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 135 event, which will feature Justin Gaethje squaring off against James Vick in the main event. James Vick has often offered betting advice to his followers on social media through what he has called “Vick’s Picks,” and has recently shared some success stories along the way. Now, he is turning his attention to his own fight and is speaking with as much conviction as he ever has about what listeners should do with their money. And as you might expect, it does not include placing a bet on Justin Gaethje.

“I’m betting the house,’ Vick began on a video posted on Twitter, already brimming with confidence. “Go to mybookie.ag and bet the house on James Vick. Bet the house, the farm, the car, the kids’ lunch money, bet it all. Dude, I’m smokin’ this motherfucker. He ain’t making it past two and a half rounds. Bet the under two and a half on James Vick. I’m fixin’ to seriously place a massive bet on myself. There’s no way in hell this guy has a chance in hell to beat me. I’m hoping I’m a big underdog in this fight when the odds are released because I’m just gonna bet more. There’s no way this guy’s gonna win. He’s a punching bag. He takes too many beatings. And his chin ain’t gonna hold up, and he’s going to sleep. The dude’s getting smoked.”

As of this writing, Vick is not the underdog but the slim favorite at -140, with the comeback on Justin Gaethje being +120. This means that to win $100 on James Vick, one would have to bet $140, and a $100 bet cashing would win $71. Meanwhile, betting $100 on Justin Gaethje would win $120. In a matter of hours, we will find out if James Vick’s bet cashed or not.

Are you placing any bets on the UFC Lincoln main event? If so, who you got? James Vick or Justin Gaethje?