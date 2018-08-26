James Vick releases a statement following his knockout loss last night (Aug. 25).

Vick shared the Octagon with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Lincoln. “The Texecutioner” was looking for the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career. Vick went into the bout as the 10th ranked UFC lightweight and a win over “The Highlight” may have given him a top five opponent next. It wasn’t meant to be as Gaethje knocked Vick out inside two minutes.

James Vick Releases Statement Following UFC Lincoln Loss

Following the loss, Vick admitted that the night couldn’t have ended much worse for him in a statement. He did, however take the time to thank Gaethje and the UFC for giving him the opportunity:

“Worst night of my life last night. Thank you Justin Gaethje for the opportunity. Though confident in myself I did always respect you. I said what I said to get and promote the fight. You are a class act and I do appreciate your kind words last night. I have no excuses. I was in shape, healthy and confident. I blew it. For all those that believed in me and support me I am truly sorry. I will go back and keep training and loving this life of being a fighter and a martial artist. This is the life I have chose and I guess this comes with the territory. Thanks to all my friends, family and teammates for the support and thank you UFC for the opportunity.”

MMA News provided live coverage of UFC Lincoln. We provided live results and highlights. We will continue to bring you post-fight tidbits as more begin to trickle out. With UFC Lincoln in the books, we’re now on the road to UFC 228 on Sept. 8. Stick with us for all the info you’ll need on that card.

What do you think is next for James Vick?