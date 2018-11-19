James Vick Remains Humiliated After Justin Gaethje Loss

It’s been approximately three months since Justin Gaethje defeated James Vick via first round knockout at UFC Fight Night 135 after multiple weeks of trash talking between the two. One of Gaethje’s promises as a result of Vick’s trash talk was that he would go on to make Vick a “humbled turd” at the conclusion of their encounter. In a recent interview with MMAjunkie radio, Vick explains in more vivid detail the emotions he has had following such a tough loss and what led to the defeat:

“It still sucks and is depressing to lose like that,” Vick told MMAJunkie radio. “It’s humiliating. But I’ve just got to get on another winning streak. I’m not delusional. Some of this stuff ain’t fair, but life ain’t fair. I may have to go back and win three or four fights, whereas someone like Gaethje only has to win one fight after losing a couple. That’s just the way (expletive) is. I blew my opportunity, and I’ve got to live with that.

“I got caught early, and I can’t blame anybody but myself,” Vick said. “I got a big opportunity, and I frickin’ blew it, and it sucks. But I’m not any less confident in myself and my skillset. I just feel like it’s going to be a long road back to getting a big fight like that, because these guys already don’t want to fight me anyway.”

“The blueprint to beat any tall person is obvious,” Vick said. “Remember when Hasim Rahman knocked out Lennox Lewis? Overhands and looping shots are what beats tall fighters. Either they catch me, or I catch them.

“Obviously, I shouldn’t have circled too close to the cage. I let my back get too close to the cage. Those are things I’ve studied – I’ve watched the fights multiple times – and I’m addressing.”

We may see how well James Vick has addressed these concerns when he battles Paul Felder at UFC 233 in 2019.

What do you make of these comments from James Vick?