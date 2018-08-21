James Vick says headlining an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event has been a long time coming.

Vick has been working hard to get to this point. He’s riding a four-fight winning streak. “The Texecutioner” has garnered a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-1. Vick had long complained about being off the UFC lightweight rankings, but now finds himself in the 10th spot.

James Vick Says UFC Lincoln Main Event is Long Time Coming

Vick is well aware that his road to a headlining spot didn’t happen overnight. He told Bloody Elbow that he’s excited to prove that he belongs at the top of the card:

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m happy. I feel blessed. Like I said at the press conference, I’m not going to cry over spilled milk or something that happened in the past. My record speaks for itself. People can say whatever they want about who has he beat, who have you beat. I’m 9-1 in the UFC? Not many. Maybe a handful of guys have a record like that. Regardless of who the hell you beat, I beat nine guys in the UFC. That’s who I beat. The best organization in the world. Believe it or not, even though me and Justin Gaethje went back and forth with a lot of trash talk, and stuff like that, I respect him and I do appreciate – I really do appreciate him taking the fight, because if not I wouldn’t have gotten the main event. I one-hundred percent am aware of that, because none of these other guys are willing to fight me. Fortunately, he’s a real fighter and he took the fight.”

Vick will collide with seventh ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje this Saturday night (Aug. 25). The bout will take place inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Lincoln.

Do you think James Vick is ready for the pressure of a main event fight?