James Vick vs. Dan Hooker and Two Other Fights Added to UFC San Antonio

Three fights have been reportedly added to UFC San Antonio, which takes place July 20th from the AT&T Center. News of the bouts was released by San Antonio Express-News.

First, native Texan James Vick (13-3) is reported to be taking on Dan Hooker, with both fighters to get back on a winning track. James Vick is currently clinging to his #15 spot in the lightweight rankings and a loss to Hooker will likely book Vick from the rankings altogether in the stacked lightweight division. James Vick is coming off of back-to-back losses to Justin Gaethje and Paul Felder.

As for Dan Hooker (17-8), he is also coming off of a loss, falling to Edson Barboza in a brutal beating that drew controversy on how much punishment one fighter should be allowed to endure before stopping a fight. Dan Hooker appears to be all healed up now from that December contest, as he will look to bounce back and work himself back into the lightweight rankings he briefly inhabited.

A heavyweight rematch is also on the San Antonio slate, with Andrei Arlovski (27-18) looking to defeat Ben Rothwell (36-11) for the second time. Their first bout took place way back in 2008 under the Affliction banner. Arlovski was able to claim the victory with a third-round knockout. Both veterans will be looking to bounce back after losing their most recent bouts.

Additionally, Ray Borg is reported to be taking on UFC newcomer Gabriel Silva in a bantamweight bout.

The updated UFC San Antonio lineup is as follows:

Juan Adams vs. Greg Hardy

Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

Domingo Pilarte vs. Felipe Colares

Liz Carmouche vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris

Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

Sam Alvey vs. Klidson Abreu

Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

James Vick vs. Dan Hooker

Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva

What are your thoughts on the current UFC on San Antonio Lineup?