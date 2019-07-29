Jan Blachowicz Calls For UFC Title Shot Against Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz is making his case for a UFC light heavyweight title opportunity against champion Jon Jones.

Blachowicz was seen in action earlier this month. He took on former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. This was Rockhold’s first bout at light heavyweight. Blachowicz gave Rockhold a rude welcoming at 205 pounds, knocking him out in the second round.

Jan Blachowicz Wants A Chance At UFC Gold

Blachowicz took to his Twitter account to respectfully call out Jones for a light heavyweight title showdown.

“I’m not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don’t have [one million Instagram followers], I don’t drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck…but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I’VE EARNED a [title shot]. I guarantee you a show worthy of #UFC #JonnyBones – Here and NOW!”

Blachowicz is tied for the fifth spot on the UFC light heavyweight rankings. He was on a four-fight winning streak before being stopped by Thiago Santos via third-round TKO. Santos ended up challenging Jones for the gold at UFC 239, losing via split decision.

Jones’ next bout is unclear. If Daniel Cormier beats Stipe Miocic a second time at UFC 241, then it could open the door for a trilogy bout between Jones and “DC.” Cormier hasn’t committed to fighting beyond the Miocic rematch and has said he’ll need a sizable paycheck if he’s to fight Jones a third time.