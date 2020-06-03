Jan Blachowicz Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Actually Vacate His Belt

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t believe Jon Jones will actually walk away from the sport.

Jones and the UFC president, Dana White have had a feud lately over pay demands. It has since resulted in Jones saying he is vacating the light heavyweight title and it may be a few years until he fights again.

“I’m just a little bit tired of this situation,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “I’m just waiting. He’s not quitting. He’s not going to retire. I think this is his game to make more money and this is it. But we will see what the UFC will do. I’m just waiting for the UFC moves and that’s it. We will see.

“If he quits, then I hope my next fight will be for the title against Dominick Reyes. This is my next scenario if he quits but I don’t believe that. I’m still waiting for him.”

Jan Blachowicz goes on to say he understands Jones wanting a big money fight, as everyone wants that. But, he believes the champ is just playing games with the UFC right now.

So, Blachowicz says he’s getting frustrated and tired about waiting to see what will happen with the UFC and Jon Jones. But, the Pole knows his next fight will be for the light heavyweight title, with or without Jones.