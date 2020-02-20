Jan Blachowicz: Dominick Reyes ‘Had His Chance’ At UFC Gold

Jan Blachowicz believes it’s time for Dominick Reyes to step to the side.

Blachowicz made a case for receiving the next UFC light heavyweight title opportunity. He took on Corey Anderson in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho. This was a rematch from their Sept. 2015 clash. Anderson won their first encounter via unanimous decision but Blachowicz got revenge with a first-round knockout win in the rematch. The victory earned Blachowicz a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Blachowicz Thinks Reyes Should Step Aside

Another light heavyweight who makes a solid case for a title shot is Reyes. “The Devastator” may have lost to Jon Jones via unanimous decision in his title opportunity but many feel he deserved to get the nod. Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Blachowicz said that Reyes had his turn.

“It’s my turn,” Blachowicz told MMA Fighting. “Thiago [Santos] had his chance. Dominick had his chance. Now it’s my turn. Now I’m next in line. I should be the next contender for the title shot and I will be. I believe in that. They had their chance but they don’t use it. I’m going to use it. I’m going to win. I’m going to be the guy that beats Jon Jones.”

Jones himself has expressed interest in fighting Blachowicz. He also isn’t opposed to a rematch with Reyes. “Bones” hasn’t been shy in saying that he believes his victory over Reyes was justified.

Reyes was undefeated going into his bout with Jones. “The Devastator” was coming off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Blachowicz has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. Four of those wins have been finishes. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, beating Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, and Anderson in that span.

Who should get the next UFC light heavyweight title shot, Jan Blachowicz or Dominick Reyes?