Jan Blachowicz Edges Out Ronaldo Souza at UFC Sao Paulo

Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was a different type of fight at UFC Sao Paulo.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Sao Paulo event on Saturday night (November 16, 2019) from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

It was a very tactical fight with each fighter picking their shots and moments to explode. This didn’t make for the most exciting fight in the world. They exchanged strikes for the majority of the fight.

The fans in attendance weren’t entertained to the point where they booed and shined lights on their phones. In the end, the judges gave the win to Blachowicz by split decision.

UFC Sao Paulo Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Blachowicz was entering this fight after coming off knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before this, he was fresh off a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February that snapped his four-fight winning streak.

Souza suffered a loss to Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout. This served as the headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Before that he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

