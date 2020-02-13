Jan Blachowicz Feels He Will Stop UFC Champion Jon Jones If They Fight

Jan Blachowicz believes he’ll be the first man to stop Jon Jones.

Jones has been dominant for years in the light heavyweight division. “Bones” hasn’t been defeated since a controversial disqualification to Matt Hamill back in Dec. 2009. He’s currently in his second reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion with three successful title defenses. Jones had eight successful title defenses in his first reign.

Blachowicz Says He’ll Be The One To Stop Jones

Speaking to Cole Shelton, representing BJPenn.com, Blachowicz said that he’s prepared to be the first fighter to stop Jones if he gets a shot at the 205-pound gold.

“I don’t want to talk about Jon Jones right now because I’m focused on Corey. But, I have something for Jon Jones and I know how I can beat him and I’d be the first person to stop him,” he said. “First, I have to beat Corey Anderson.”

Blachowicz will look to get revenge on Corey Anderson this Saturday night (Feb. 15). The two will compete in a rematch in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho. In their first meeting back in Sept. 2015, Anderson scored a unanimous decision over Blachowicz.

Since the loss to Anderson, Blachowicz has gone 7-3. He’s finished three of his opponents in that span. One of those finishes was against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Blachowicz scored a brutal second-round knockout win over Rockhold back in July 2019.

Blachowicz finds himself at the number six spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Anderson is just ahead of him in the fifth position. With a victory this weekend, Blachowicz may find himself fighting for UFC gold soon. Of course, that isn’t a guarantee as UFC president Dana White is mulling over whether or not Dominick Reyes will get an immediate rematch with Jones.