Thursday, November 12, 2020

Jan Blachowicz Open To Facing Adesanya or Teixeira In March

By Cole Shelton
Jan Blachowicz
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jan Blachowicz would be open to fighting Glover Teixeira next.

After Teixeira submitted Thiago Santos many had hoped the Brazilian would get the first crack at Jan Blachowicz’s belt. However, just a week before the UFC announced Israel Adesanya would move up in weight to fight the Pole.

Although White announced that, the fight has not been made official and now Blachowicz makes it clear he is open to fighting either of them.

“I was a little bit surprised (to be offered Adesanya), but I already knew that I cannot accept,” Blachowicz said to MMAJunkie. “I said, ‘OK, it’s no problem, I can fight against him, but not in December. I can fight against him in March, him or Glover.’

“I like both of them. They’re both really good fighters, so it’s gonna be an honor for me to fight against Israel or Glover. We’ll see what the UFC gives me. I’m gonna be ready for everybody, so it doesn’t matter. We’ll see.”

Jan Blachowicz won the vacant light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. Before the win, he had beaten Corey Anderson, Jacare Souza, and Luke Rockhold.

No matter who he fight next, both Blachowicz vs. Adesanya and Blachowicz vs Teixeira would be exciting fights.

ViaMMAJunkie

