Jan Blachowicz Open To Israel Adesanya Super Fight In March

Jan Blachowicz is open to fighting Israel Adesanya in March.
Adesanya recently stated in an interview he is open to the idea of negotiating for a champ-champ fight after Jared Cannonier lost at UFC 254, leaving Adesanya with no clear-cut contender. For, Blachowicz, he is open to that idea.
“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys,” Blachowicz tweeted.
Jan Blachowicz is coming off a second-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes to win the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253. Before that, he had a KO win over Corey Anderson which earned him the title shot after back-to-back wins over Jacare Souza by decision and Luke Rockhold by KO.
Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, headlined the UFC 253 card where he scored a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa. It was a dominant performance from “The Last Stylebender” for his second title defense.
Blachowicz vs. Adesanya certainly makes sense and would be a massive fight for the UFC. If Adesanya wins, it could set up the highly-anticipated fight between him and Jon Jones. For the Pole, if he is the one to hand The Last Stylebender his first career loss, he could become a big star for the promotion.
For now, it is unknown if the UFC will make the fight, but both men are interested in it.