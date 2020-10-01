Thursday, October 1, 2020

Jan Blachowicz Open To Superfight With Israel Adesanya

By Cole Shelton
Jan Blachowicz
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jan Blachowicz would be open to the idea of fighting Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya, who is the current UFC middleweight champion, has talked about a move up to light heavyweight to fight Jon Jones. Yet, with “Bones” out of the division, Blachowicz says he would be open to still welcoming “The Last Stylebender” to the division.

“Yeah, he said that before (moving up in weight),” Blachowicz said after UFC 253 (h/t MMAFighting). “See, you’ve got another one. Why not? We can try to do it. I’m open. But give me two weeks break, okay?”

Israel Adesanya is coming off a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 to defend his belt. Before that, he defended his belt for the first time against Yoel Romero.

Jan Blachowicz, meanwhile, won the vacant light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253. He has mentioned Jon Jones or Thiago Santos as logical next opponents but has opened the door for a superfight against Adesanya.

Blachowicz vs. Adesanya could be a big fight for the UFC. Adesanya is already a massive star and becoming a champ-champ would only add to his star power. Yet, if Blachowicz was the one to hand Izzy his first loss, he could gain a ton of fans. So, perhaps the UFC will look to book the fight in the near future.

