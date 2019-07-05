Jan Blachowicz Predicts Second-Round KO Over Luke Rockhold

Jan Blachowicz is riding confidently into his next fight under the UFC banner as he meets one of the toughest challengers to date in his pro-MMA career.

The UFC has booked him to take on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, which will mark his light heavyweight debut, at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event this Saturday night.

Blachowicz is entering this fight after coming off a TKO loss to Thiago Santos back in February that snapped his four-fight winning streak. It turns out that Santos is challenging UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at this same event in the main event.

Jan Blachowicz Offers Prediction

While doing a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Blachowicz made it known that all he has on his mind right now is facing Rockhold to the point that he even knows how he’ll finish the top contender that will allow him move up the rankings in the 205-pound division.

“I’ve got a new opponent, a new story, so I don’t think about (the Santos defeat),” Blachowicz said. “In the future, I’m going to be there in the main event, fighting for the title. Right now, only Rockhold is in my head, that’s it.”

“He’s a good fighter, you know? Southpaw, good left kick, good jiu-jitsu, good wrestling,” he said. “But I’m better. Better everywhere, stand-up, jiu-jitsu also, so I’m prepared for him and for everything that he’s got for me. We will see on Saturday,” Blachowicz said. “I’ve got a plan for him, and I think that in the second round he will go down after a left (hand).”