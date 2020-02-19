Jan Blachowicz Says He’d Be ‘Angry’ If UFC Books Jones vs. Reyes 2

Jan Blachowicz admits he wouldn’t be a happy camper if Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes II is booked next.

Blachowicz is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Corey Anderson. The rematch took place this past Saturday night (Feb. 15). It served as the main event of UFC Rio Rancho. Blachowicz got revenge on Anderson as he suffered a loss in their first encounter via unanimous decision back in Sept. 2015.

Blachowicz Hopes Jones vs. Reyes 2 Isn’t Next

While Blachowicz made a strong case for the next light heavyweight title shot against Jones, Reyes also has his own case after giving “Bones” a run for his money but falling just short. Blachowicz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he’d be a bit upset with an immediate rematch.

“I will be angry for a little bit if they make this fight. I am going to wait for the winner of the rematch.” He would wait “half a year, something like this. But not too long, you know?”

With that said, Blachowicz has faith that the UFC will match him up against Jones.

“I could totally see the UFC matching us up with each other. What better way to make a claim for the title than to get a knockout like that. So I’ve got a feeling the UFC’s going to be giving me a call real soon.”

Reyes challenged Jones for the 205-pound gold earlier this month. The title bout headlined UFC 247. Jones vs. Reyes went the distance and many media members and fans scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Reyes. It wasn’t meant to be as Jones earned the unanimous decision victory.

After the bout, UFC president Dana White said he isn’t ruling out an immediate rematch. In fact, the UFC boss admitted that he had Reyes winning the fight. Like many, however, White didn’t view it as a robbery.