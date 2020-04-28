Jan Blachowicz Says It’s UFC Title Shot Or Bust Next

Jan Blachowicz feels there is no doubt that he deserves a crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Blachowicz is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Corey Anderson. This was a rematch as Blachowicz lost their first encounter via unanimous decision. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was sitting near Octagon side and told reporters that Blachowicz is deserving of a title opportunity.

Jan Blachowicz Wants UFC Title Shot Next

Blachowicz doubled down on his belief that Dominick Reyes already had his chance and shouldn’t get an immediate rematch. He told MMAJunkie.com that for him, it’s title shot or bust next.

“I’ve done everything,” Blachowicz said. “Dominick, he had his chance. He don’t use it, and now it’s my turn. It’s a simple situation. I don’t know why they think about the rematch. I know it was a good fight, close fight, but he lost the fight, and now it’s my turn. Simple things. I’m next, and that’s it.”

Jones recently had a run-in with the law that had many questioning whether or not the UFC would take action. Some called for an interim title bout between Reyes and Blachowicz. Ultimately, “Bones” reached a plea deal for his DWI charge and avoided jail time.

Blachowicz is riding a three-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Feb. 2019. The fourth-ranked UFC light heavyweight has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. In that span, he has earned two submissions and two knockouts.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will get the next UFC light heavyweight title shot?