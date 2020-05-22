Jan Blachowicz Says UFC Champion Jon Jones Has Nowhere To Hide

Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones has been trying to avoid him.

Jones is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion but he’s expressed interest in a move to heavyweight. “Bones” became intrigued with a potential change in weight class after seeing Ovince Saint Preux try his hand against Ben Rothwell. This led to some exchanges on social media between Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Blachowicz Sends Message To Jones

Jones ended up revealing that the UFC wouldn’t pay him more to fight Ngannou. Blachowicz took to his Twitter account to say that Jones has been trying to hide from him.

First you try to hide in jail, then you want to change a weightclass.

You are really doing everything you can to avoid your destiny but there is no place to hide Jonny.

— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 22, 2020

Here’s what Jones said after talks with the UFC broke down.

“Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys.

“It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

As it turns out, that last sentence was a knee-jerk reaction. Jones later posted an update saying he is ready to put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Blachowicz. Back in February, Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in their rematch. Jones was sitting near Octagon side and appeared to enjoy what he saw. He told reporters after the bout that he felt Blachowicz was deserving of a title opportunity.