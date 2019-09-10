Jan Blachowicz vs. Jacare Souza To Headline UFC Sao Paulo In November

Jan Blachowicz has not gotten the title shot he so wanted.

Instead, he will welcome Jacare Souza to the light heavyweight division, according to ESPN, per UFC president, Dana White. The fight will serve as the main event for UFC Sao Paulo on Nov. 16.

Breaking: Jacare Souza vs. Jan Blachowicz at 205 pounds will headline UFC Fight Night on Nov. 16 in Brazil, per Dana White. https://t.co/Yanj00XYFJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 10, 2019

Blachowicz is coming off of a knockout win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 239. Since then, he has been campaigning for a title shot against Jon Jones. Both fighters teased fight news coming soon last night which left many thinking that was next. Even White said that fight was next, yet that is not the plan.

The Polish light heavyweight is currently ranked fifth in the division and before the Rockhold win, he was knocked out by Thiago Santos.

As for Jacare Souza, this will serve as his light heavyweight debut. He is coming off of a decision loss to Jack Hermansson back in April at UFC Fort Lauderdale. Before that he knocked out Chris Weidman at UFC 230. The Brazilian is the former Strikeforce middleweight champion.

With Jan Blachowicz booked, who Jon Jones fights next is up in the air. There are no top contenders at light heavyweight and the champ was hoping to fight again in December. He could very well move up to heavyweight and take on Stipe Miocic, or perhaps the Daniel Cormier trilogy is next.