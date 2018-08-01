Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov Booked for UFC Moscow

Jan Blachowicz has his next fight lined up under the UFC banner.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Jan Blachowicz (22-7) is slated to fight Nikita Krylov (24-5) in a light heavyweight showdown at the UFC Moscow show. This marks the return of Krylov as he has not fought since 2016 in the UFC.

Blachowicz has rebounded with three consecutive victories in the division after going 1-4 between 2015 and 2017 as he holds wins over Devin Clark by submission, a decision victory over Jared Cannonier and a decision win over Jimi Manuwa after earning a “Fight of the Night” bonus in his latest fight.

On the flip side, Krylov has won four straight fights outside of the UFC and has gone 9-1 since a 2014 loss to Ovince Saint Preux. In his latest fight, he picked up a KO win over fellow UFC vet Fabio Maldonado in the Fight Nights Global promotion.



UFC Moscow (UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia with the main card airing on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Las Vegas-based promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event in the coming weeks. Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout will headline this card. Here is the updated card for the show:



Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko