Jan Blachowicz Wants Thiago Santos Rematch As First Title Defense If He Beats Reyes

Jan Blachowicz will be fighting for UFC gold at UFC 253 when he takes on Dominick Reyes for the vacant light heavyweight title.

It is a very intriguing matchup and a close one for many to call. Yet, Blachowicz is confident he will get his hand raised and if he does already has a name in mind for his first title defense.

“For me it would be perfect, when I win against Dominick Reyes, that … my first belt defense would be a rematch against Thiago,” Blachowicz said in a virtual media day promoting UFC 253 (via MMAJunkie). “It would be something really good for me. That’s how I see it in my dreams.”

Blachowicz and Santos first met in the main event of UFC Prague where it was Santos winning by third-round knockout. It is the only time the Pole has lost in his past eight fights so he wants to get that one back.

If Jan Blachowicz does become the champ, the fight certainly makes sense. Yet, Santos recently tested positive for COVID-19 so his fight against Glover Teixeira is off. Whether or not they will rebook it or not is to be seen, so perhaps the Brazilian will need to get another win.

Regardless, Blachowicz vs. Santos 2 is a fight that many fans would like to see, especially if it is for the belt.