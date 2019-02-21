Jared Cannonier: I’m Going To Knock Anderson Silva Out At UFC 237

Jared Cannonier believes he’ll finish Anderson Silva when the two collide in May.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), it was revealed that Cannonier will go one-on-one with Silva at UFC 237. That card is being held inside the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil on May 11. If all goes according to plan, this will be Silva’s 45th professional mixed martial arts bout.

Cannonier Predicts KO Win Over Silva

Cannonier has respect for Silva as he revealed during an interview with BJPenn.com‘s Cole Shelton. With that said, the “Killa Gorilla” will be looking for the finish:

“The way I fight I don’t go out there to dance and move around, I’m going to put my hands on him and try and knock him out. When people see it, it will be exciting for them. As much as people will want to see Anderson win, but when they see me knock him out they will be oohing and ahhing. When they watch it they will be like damn that guy is good. I can knock out anybody. This is just another chance to do so. This is huge name so it is only good for my career. I’m going to knock him out. I have to knock him out, that is how I fight.”

Cannonier snapped a two-fight skid in a big way back in November. He took on David Branch in a bout that few people had Cannonier winning. Not only did Cannonier emerge victorious, but he dominated Branch before scoring a second-round TKO.

Do you think Jared Cannonier can stop Anderson Silva?