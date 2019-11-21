Jared Cannonier Breaks Down Potential Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Bout

Jared Cannonier believes there are a few possible outcomes to a potential showdown between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Adesanya is the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. He earned that distinction by stopping Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO last month. Adesanya has been calling for a title defense against Romero with Paulo Costa sidelined due to surgery.

Cannonier Weighs In On Adesanya vs. Romero

If Adesanya vs. Romero does happen, Cannonier feels either man can emerge victorious. He explained to Helen Yee what Adesanya can do to have a successful title defense.

“I think Yoel is very patient in his approach to the game. With that said, I think Israel is a sniper. He’s good at drawing people out so I think if Yoel wants to take that approach, I think Izzy’s gonna have all the time in the world to do whatever he wants. If and when he draws him out, I think Izzy’s gonna snipe him and put together another impressive win.”

Cannonier certainly isn’t ruling out Romero in this possible middleweight title clash.

“Or Yoel could land a good takedown or an explosive shot and knock Izzy out in the first round. Or take him down and grind him out for five rounds and finally get the belt that he’s been chasing for so long. Anybody can win that fight, those are two of the very best in the world. I do foresee it being a very good fight if it happens.”

If Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero goes down, who are you leaning towards winning?