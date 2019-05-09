Jared Cannonier Irate At Airliner for Missing UFC 237 Gear

Imagine being less than 72 hours from fighting a man widely regarded as the greatest middleweight of all time in what is the biggest fight of your mixed martial arts career. Now imagine being without all of your clothing, fighting equipment, and gear, due to absolutely no fault of your own. If that were to happen to you, as it just did to Jared Cannonier, you might just issue a message like this to those responsible, as exhibited below:

“So here I am for the biggest fight in my motherfuckin’ career, and United Airlines refuses to send my motherfuckin’ bag,’ Cannonier began in an Instagram video posted Wednesday night. “I don’t know what the hell’s going on up there in Houston, no idea where my bag is, but they fuckin’ my shit up. I ain’t got no cup. I ain’t got no mouthpiece. I ain’t got none of my gear, none of my clothes to train in, ya’ll fuckin’ with me big time. I don’t like that. Fix this shit.”

Already being in the weight-cutting process, the last thing Jared Cannonier needs is further aggravation or any distractions right now, yet here he is, clothesless and gearless as fight night creeps closer. Hopefully, the matter is resolved by either the airline provider or the UFC prior to the big night.

Jared Cannonier will be facing Anderson Silva at UFC 237 this Saturday, May 11, broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. The event will be headlined by Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight championship against Jessica Andrade.