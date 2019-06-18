Jared Cannonier Wants Kelvin Gastelum For UFC Mexico City

Jared Cannonier is tired of waiting.

Cannonier competed back in May against Anderson Silva. He won the bout via TKO when Silva’s leg gave way. While it has only been one month since that bout, “The Killa Gorilla” claims no one is stepping up to fight him. While Cannonier isn’t one to talk trash, he does have an opponent in mind.

Cannonier Calls For Bout With Gastelum

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Cannonier said time and money are wasting and he wants to fight as soon as possible (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m not here to say that anyone is scared or anything like that. I am not going to do that and it is not my place to do that. But I will say that I would like for somebody to step up so I can get paid and pay my bills. This is an issue I had when I was a Heavyweight in Alaska, because there aren’t a lot of Heavyweight in Alaska. But now I am a Middleweight in the UFC, so there should be somebody to step up and fight.”

Cannonier went on to say that Kelvin Gastelum would be the perfect opponent:

“I heard a little birdie says that one Kelvin Gastelum is looking to fight at the end or middle of September in Mexico City. So that would be a good fight and put me closer to a title shot.”

Gastelum is coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender. He went toe-to-toe with Israel Adesanya for five rounds for the interim UFC middleweight title. In the end, Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision.