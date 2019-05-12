Jared Cannonier: There’s ‘No Animosity’ After UFC 237 Post-Fight Gesture

Jared Cannonier insists there’s no beef with Brazilian fans after his UFC 237 post-fight reaction.

Cannonier took on Anderson Silva in the co-main event of UFC 237 last night (May 11). The bout ended in the first round after Cannonier landed a leg kick, which buckled the knee of Silva. “The Spider” went down in pain and the bout was called off due to an injury. The official result is a TKO win for Cannonier.

Cannonier Talks UFC 237 Post-Fight Gesture

After his victory, Cannonier motioned to the crowd with his hand over his ear. This drew loud boos from the fans in Rio. Cannonier told reporters that the gesture wasn’t personal (via MMAFighting.com):

“I guess I sort of provoked it by winning. Also, by doing a little ear thing, but they was booing as I was walking out. I was like, where’s all that — I didn’t let it get to me. I just responded, sort of like poking the bear. But no animosity towards anybody. I think the crowd booed me a lot more because I sort of provoked it a little bit with the ear thing and also the level of immaturity sort of let it go and rise and rise, but I expected as much. It wasn’t my intent to aggravate even more, to antagonize or anything like that, and going through my posts on my phone, some of the Brazilians are coming in and commenting, saying that it’s nothing against me, that they’re just passionate. I understand it, especially about their heroes.

“So I’m not gonna say I’m sorry for what I did, but I can say that I understand from that perspective that they’re very passionate about their guys and that was a pretty devastating loss for Anderson and I guess they felt it too.”

Cannonier has now won two straight bouts. He is 2-0 since making the move to middleweight. Time will tell what’s next for “The Killa Gorilla.” As for Silva, he’s facing a six-month medical suspension.