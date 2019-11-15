Jared Cannonier Not Opposed To Fighting Darren Till Next

Jared Cannonier believes a bout with Darren Till makes sense.

Cannonier has been on a roll since transitioning to the middleweight division. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak with TKO wins over Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva, and David Branch. That puts “The Killa Gorilla” at 3-0 as a 185-pounder.

Jared Cannonier Talks Potential Darren Till Bout

Till had a successful middleweight debut earlier this month. The former welterweight title contender defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision at UFC 244. Speaking to Helen Yee, Cannonier said a clash with Till could be what’s next for him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’ll fight him,” Cannonier said. “I’ll fight Darren – that’s a good fight. He just beat Kelvin. He’s ranked No. 5. I think I’ll fight pretty much everybody. I think a win over anybody in the top five, an impressive win over anybody in the top five – an impressive, dominant win over anybody in the top five – constitutes a title shot.

“He looked good. He looks very smart – intelligent fighter. He just shut Kelvin down at every turn. Any type of game plan Kelvin tried to implement, Darren Till shut it down and came out victorious.”

Cannonier and Till both share in trying to make a resurgence. Cannonier had dropped two straight bouts as a light heavyweight before moving up to 185 pounds. Till was submitted by Tyron Woodley and knocked out by Jorge Masvidal before he made the jump to middleweight.

Do you like the idea of Jared Cannonier vs. Darren Till?