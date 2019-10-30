Jared Cannonier On Standby In Case Darren Till Misses UFC 244

Visa issues have delayed Darren Till’s trip to New York City and Jared Cannonier is on standby in case he’s needed for UFC 244.

Late last week, Dizz, also known as TalkMMA, reported that Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum could face a roadblock as “The Gorilla” is dealing with visa issues. While Till’s manager had denied this to some reporters, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto later confirmed through a UFC source that Till did indeed run into some issues. The good news is, Till has cleared those hurdles and is scheduled to arrive in NYC tomorrow (Oct. 31).

Word is Darren Till vs Kelvin Gastelum could be in jeopardy over Till having potential visa issues #UFC244 — #Dizzology🇺🇸 (@TalkMMA) October 25, 2019

Per a UFC source, there were some last minute hurdles regarding Darren Till's visa this week, but those issues have been resolved and he is scheduled to arrive in NY tomorrow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 30, 2019

Terez Owens later reported that Cannonier will serve as an emergency replacement opponent in case Till is ultimately a no-go for UFC 244. This was later backed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

To add: Jared Cannonier is in NY. He is cutting weight and on standby in case this doesn’t materialize. The Cannonier part was first reported by @TerezOwens. https://t.co/TJddjmC9oj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2019

