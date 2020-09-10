Jared Cannonier Ready To Serve As Backup Fighter For UFC 253

Jared Cannonier is preparing for UFC 253 and UFC 254.

Cannonier is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker in a number one contender bout at UFC 254. Yet, with the middleweight title on the line at UFC 253, Cannonier says he is ready to be the backup for that fight in case anything happens.

I got my contender’s fight,” Cannonier told MMA Fighting. “If it wasn’t the contender’s fight, it would have been the title fight. At this point in time, it still potentially could be.

“If anything happens with those guys, I’m more than willing and ready, that’s my plan. That’s the plan I have ahead of me. I’m getting ready for that date, Sept. 26. That’s the date I’m getting ready for. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll be more than ready for Oct. 24.”

Although Jared Cannonier is ready to serve as the backup fighter, he knows he has to remain focused on Whittaker. He is confident he will get a title shot if he beats Whittaker, and for him, doesn’t care if it is against Israel Adesanya or Paulo Costa.

“When I break it down, I don’t favor one over the other,” Cannonier said. “They’re both good in their regard. So they’re both good at employing their skills. Their matchup is a pretty beautiful matchup. I’m very interested to see how it goes. I am very interested to see the reactions Izzy employs against Costa’s assault. I’m interested to see how Costa implements his assault. Because he’s going to go in there and try to work Izzy over.

“I know it’s going to be fun to watch. But do I favor one over the other? No, both of those guys can win that fight. Both of those guys are at the top of the tree. I definitely expect to see a really good fight.”