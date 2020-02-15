Jared Cannonier Reveals He Needs Pectoral Surgery, Eyeing Fall Return

Jared Cannonier will not be fighting anytime soon.

Cannonier was expected to take on Robert Whittaker at UFC 248, but the former champ had to pull out of the fight. It was then expected he would battle Darren Till on the same card, but the scrap never came to fruition. The Englishman said it was a contract situation but then revealed it was visa issues.

Now, however, Cannonier took to social media to announce he is set for pectoral surgery and will be out for around six months. He also sent a message to Till and his little minions in the post.

“@darrentill2 I’m happy you found some courage and finally decided to accept the fight. On Monday. But only two days after I tore my left Pec completely. When it happened on Saturday 7th February, I was in Houston to talk about how you wouldn’t accept the fight,” Cannonier wrote. “Now had you said yes when they offered, instead of dodging the fight presumably, I would have been in PHX gettin ready to beat yo ass. I’m not blaming you but I kinda am. Anyway, I’m gettin surgery on Tuesday. If you’re still around in the MW division, I’ll hit you up in the fall. P.S. tell your little minions to stop tagging me in your weird ass posts.”

It is definitely disappointing for Jared Cannonier as he was one solid win away from fighting for the belt. But, with the injury, he may only be able to get one fight in 2020 so a title shot this year seems unlikely.